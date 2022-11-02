Nighttime travelers on I-5 between Military Road and SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) in the Kent area should be aware of construction work that will require closing up to four lanes of southbound I-5 and the SR 516 ramp to southbound I-5, beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

Southbound I-5 lane closure information:

9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2: lane closures begin 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 to 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3: one lane open to travel 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3: lanes begin to reopen with all lanes open by 7 a.m.



SR 516 ramp to southbound I-5 closure information:

11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3



Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

The lane closures will allow contractor crews to re-stripe the roadway in areas where pavement markings have faded.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.