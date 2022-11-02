Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a car fire was upgraded to a commercial fire at the Valley High Condos in Kent on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
The cause of the blaze was determined to be accidental.
No injuries were reported.
A reported car fire was up graded to a Commercial fire at the Valley High Condos when it was discovered that the car was in the car port. No extension to the building and no injuries. The cause was determined to be accidental. pic.twitter.com/wNsl0u6JC4
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) November 2, 2022
Recent Comments