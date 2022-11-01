Puget Sound Fire responded to a commercial fire in the 400 block of East Smith Street in Kent (map below) on Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022.
Firefighters said they found an exterior fire and extinguished it in approximately 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 31, 2022
