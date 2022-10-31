SPONSORED :

Entrepreneur Jeff Thungc, of JLT Web Solutions in Kent received the prestigious Luminare award for Service from the Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P), during a live, online ceremony on Oct. 27, 2022.

The Luminare award has been newly created to honor individuals who prioritize philanthropy and have made a meaningful impact through their charitable initiatives. In addition, JLT Web Solutions was chosen as a finalist in the prestigious BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, competing with fellow members within an eight-state service area, covered by the BBB of Great West and Pacific.

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBBGW+P bestows on businesses operating within Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. Winners are selected based on their organization’s commitment to character, culture, customers, and community.

You may recognize Thungc from our previous coverage, when he was named the “Alignable” 2022 Business Person of the Year for Kent. Through JLT Web Solutions, his digital marketing company supports local small businesses to help them gain a competitive edge in the digital marketplace. Along with a desire to help other businesses, Thungc has long been committed to building our local community.

In 2017, he launched the Mien International Enrichment Network (MIEN), a non-profit organization that aims to help the Iu Mien people advance in society by providing them access to literacy resources, health education and resources, and preserving history and culture.

“We need to understand that business and community are inseparable. Businesses in the community are what build the community. The community is what supports the businesses. They both must co-exist. As business owners and employees of a business, when we serve the community, we are serving ourselves. Therefore, go and serve because you will be served.” said Thungc.

Thungc’s desire to create impact is also evident in his past fourteen years of service in the Kent School District. As much as he loved his time there, he always held a desire to start his own business and began to pursue that dream around 2016, subsequently growing the fledgling venture to a full time business in 2020.

Serving customers in Kent, WA and across the United States and Canada, JLT Web Solutions offers website design & hosting and a variety of digital marketing services. This includes such services as helping clients understand and utilize Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Social Media Management, Online Reputation Management, Digital Business Cards, Online Directory Listings, and Website Accessibility. Thungc likes to say that “The four cornerstones that make us stand out are: we offer an ultra-user-friendly website platform, an affordable price, accessibility, and 24/7 customer care support. We stay true to our unique value proposition, so we can sleep well each night knowing that our clients are getting the value they deserve and the resources they need to stay competitive in the global economy.

If you and your business want to work with a trusted and experienced professional who has been recognized for a strong commitment to service and community JLT Web Solutions should be your first call or click. Don’t you deserve an award winning experience? A complimentary consultation will help you discover how he can help you take your business to the next level.

