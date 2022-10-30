Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, Kent Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on the East Hill, located near the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street (map below), where they discovered an adult male who was shot, and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police said that neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from the house.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the location of an adult male who was badly bleeding from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life saving medical aid and called for Fire and Medics personnel to assist. At the same time, other officers worked to determine what had occurred.

Initial information from the witness is that she and her boyfriend were in a physical altercation inside their residence, when her adult son shot her boyfriend several times. The shooter then left the residence prior to police arriving.

Police, Fire and Medics were able to stabilize the gunshot victim and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center. At about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, the victim, a 45-year-old Kent resident, succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to conduct the investigation. A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene. This handgun is believed to be the same firearm used in the shooting, but forensic processing will be conducted to make an official determination.

The suspect has been identified as a 20-year-old Kent man and detectives are actively working to locate him. All three people involved in this incident lived at the residence. It appears that the violence committed by the suspect in this incident is specific to the dynamics of this family.

“There is no information to indicate there is an ongoing threat to the general public,” police said.