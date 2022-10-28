The Kent Downtown Partnership’s ‘Ugly Sweater’ Tasting Event is coming to downtown Kent on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m.

Downtown Kent will be bustling with holiday activities at this fun and festive event following the annual Winterfest at Town Square.

Businesses will be kicking off the holiday season and featuring boutique wines, craft spirits, beer and ciders. Merchants will be offering specials, samples and other goodies throughout the event. Enjoy tax free bottles on this night – perfect for pairing with meals and stocking up for the holiday season. Wear an Ugly Sweater or other holiday attire, get into the magic of the season and have a Merry-good-time with us in downtown Kent. We’ll have a few Secret Santas scouting the best costumes who will be entered to win prizes. Come early to enjoy the annual Winterfest holiday activities at Town Square, including festive lights, parade, activities, music and the Community Tree Lighting.



LIVE MUSIC

Featuring The W Lovers, and Johnny 7 & The Black Crabs.

GET TIX NOW

The tasting event requires a ticket and 21+ age verification; shops and restaurants will also open to the public during this event.

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at door, and can be purchased here:

https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/ugly-sweater-wine-walk/

Ticket includes: 10 tastings, disposal glass, wrist band & program guide, live entertainment, along with tax free bottle purchases.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.

Thank you to our valued sponsors: Cadence at Kent Meridian, Harborstone Credit Union, 4Culture, ILoveKent.net.

