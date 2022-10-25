On Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022, a debate featuring 47th Legislative District senatorial candidates Bill Boyce and Claudia Kauffman was held at the Life of Victory Church in Renton.

Both are running to replace outgoing Sen. Mona Das in the 47th District, which includes parts of Kent and Auburn, as well as all of Covington.

This event was moderated by Renee Radcliff Sinclair, CEO of TVW, Washington’s Public Affairs Network.

Boyce (R) is the current President of the Kent City Council. He has served 16 years on the Kent School Board as well as many other public service roles.

Kauffman (D) served as 47th State Senator from 2007-11. She is the former Chair of the Green River College Board of Trustees, who has also received many accolades for her community service.

The forum was sponsored by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce, ILoveKent.net and Braver Angels.

Below is an edited video of the debate (running time 1-hour, 47-minutes):

Here are links to their profiles on the VoteWA website: