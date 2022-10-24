Steel Magic Northwest – Western Washington’s only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization devoted to providing after-school steelband to area youth in Kent (and Edmonds) – will present their annual “Carols on Barrels” holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Kentlake High School Performing Arts Center.

The concert is free and open to the public, with a suggested $10 donation at the door.

The concert program features a wide variety of music, including movements from the Nutcracker Suite, Leroy Anderson’s famed “Sleigh Ride,” music from Gustav Holst, John Lennon, and many familiar holiday favorites like “Up on the Housetop” and “Feliz Navidad.”

All three of the organization’s youth groups, including the 34-piece, nationally-known “Pan Wizards Steel Orchestra” will perform.

First-time audience members are often very surprised at the artistic abilities of the youth players, and how polished and orchestral the groups sound. This is a unique and unexpected gem of a concert for those who want to experience some real holiday joy with something different and unique.

Here are a couple of examples from last year’s concert:

For more information about the concert (and about the organization), please visit https://www.steelmagicnorthwest.org, or email the director at [email protected].

Kentlake High School Performing Arts Center is located at 21401 Southeast Falcon Way: