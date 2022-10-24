A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.

Dispatch advised that a single vehicle had struck a tree and was on fire.

Puget Sound Fire personnel were first on the scene, and located a fully engulfed 2014 Charger with the driver, and only occupant, still trapped inside.

Sadly, the male driver, 33-year-old Kent resident, perished from his injuries.

Kent Officers spoke to the initial 911 caller, who told them that he was driving southbound when he noticed the vehicle into the tree. He observed that it was on fire and the driver was trapped, so he attempted to get him out, but was driven back by the flames.

Kent Police Traffic Investigators and Reconstructionists were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the accident.