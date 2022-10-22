Celebrate the Halloween and harvest season with fun activities for all ages at Kent Downtown Partnership’s (KDP) ‘Street of Treats’ on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 2 – 5 p.m.

This free event will take place in historic downtown Kent on and around W. Meeker Street.

There will be a costume contest, kid’s activities, photo opportunities, and clowning around with Zero & Somebuddy, Trunks O’ Treats, Smith Brothers Farm, games and more.

Show off your creativity and dress up in your favorite costume! Participating downtown Kent merchants are welcoming masked visitors to stop in and get a spooktaculur treat.

Please support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation, and also be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats. Downtown businesses will be waiting for you!

This is a FREE, rain or shine community event.

The KDP is dedicated to creating family-friendly, fun activities for the community while keeping things Covid safe.

Thank you to sponsors: ﻿4Culture, City of Kent, Velocity Tae Kwon Do Classes & Fitness, Bright Horizons Family Solutions4Culture, ILoveKent.net.

More info and registration is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/street-of-treats-autumn-fest-2022-tickets-410713644567