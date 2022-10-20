On Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022, there will be a debate featuring 47th legislative district senatorial candidates Bill Boyce and Claudia Kauffman.

This free, open event will be held at the Life of Victory Church in Renton (map below) from 6 – 7:30 p.m., and will be moderated by Renee Radcliff Sinclair.

Boyce is a Republican, and is the current President of the Kent City Council. He has served 16 years on the Kent School Board as well as many other public service roles.

Kauffman is a Democrat who served as 47th LD State Senator from 2007-11. She is the former Chair of the Green River College Board of Trustees, who has also received many accolades for her community service.

ILoveKent will livestream video of the debate on our Facebook page – “Like” us here to get notification for when we go live. We will also post an edited version afterwards.

Life of Victory Church is located at 17418 108th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98055: