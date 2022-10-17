Nighttime travelers in the vicinity of SR 516/Kent/Des Moines Road and I-5 should be aware of construction work that will require overnight closures of westbound SR 516 between the on-ramp to northbound I-5 and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 516, starting at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Westbound SR 516 will be closed underneath I-5 the following days/times:

10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, Monday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Oct. 21 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28



Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

The lane closures will allow contractor crews to install stormwater drainage systems along SR 516 as they continue construction on a reconfiguration of the I-5/SR 516 interchange as part of the SR 509 Completion Project.