The Kent Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital’s 31st Annual Artisans’ Festival will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Due to COVID, they have not been able to hold this event for two years.

All proceeds benefit uncompensated care and research at Seattle Children’s Hospital

Juried Artisans will include holiday decorating items, unique jewelry. gourmet food items. wearable art. pet accessories and many more handcrafted items.

MONDAY, Nov. 7: Pasta Buffet available from 4 – 7 p.m. TUESDAY, Nov. 8: Deli Sandwich available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



All food for purchase.

All credit cards accepted.

“Thank you to our supporters Kevin Hasslinger – Edward Jones Members of the Kent Guild.”

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 7: 2 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



WHERE: Meridian Valley Country Club, 24830 136th Avenue SE, Kent, WA 98042

MAP