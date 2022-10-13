The Kent Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Kent Police Department.

If you have unwanted/expired medication at home and are looking for a safe way to dispose of it, this is it.

For more information on what they can and cannot accept, please visit:

https://www.kentwa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/19315

Questions? Contact Stacy Judd [email protected] or 253-856-5883.

The Kent Police Department is located at 232 4th Ave S.: