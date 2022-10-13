An Air Quality Alert (current: 107/Poor) has been issued for Kent and much of the surrounding region by the Washington Department of Ecology due to wildfire smoke.

Officials say that members of sensitive groups are at an increased risk.

The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups from around 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 14 through 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors.

People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms.