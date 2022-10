Photo courtesy KCLS.

A ‘Thriller Dance Party’ will be held from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at the Kent Library on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

“Join KCLS librarians and foundry10 for a Thriller dance party! Come as you are or dressed in your finest zombie attire, ready to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller dance with other members of your community”

The Kent Library is located at 212 2nd Ave North: