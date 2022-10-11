The King County Council will be holding a meeting this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at the Kent Senior Center to hear directly from King County residents about its 2023-24 biennial budget.

This event will be held at the Kent Senior Activity Center, starting at 6 p.m.

This is an opportunity for residents to weigh in on the County budget process and share your priorities.

For more information about the town hall and to RSVP, visit: https://fb.me/e/2nGWIHGIc

To learn about the County Budget process and how your tax dollars pay for services, watch this quick 2 minute video:

The Kent Senior Activity Center is located at 600 E. Smith Street: