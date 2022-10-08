Ahead of the upcoming Nov. 8 general election, the Kent Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 hosted a Candidate Forum at the Kent YMCA.

Chamber members heard views from and asked questions of nine candidates running for five different offices in our area.

Carmen Goers of the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee served as emcee.

Candidates present included (links are to their profiles on the King County Elections website):

Legislative District 47, State Representative Pos. 2:

Legislative District 47, State Representative Pos. 1:

King County Prosecuting Attorney:

Congressional District 9, U.S. Representative:

Legislative District 47, State Senator:

Also present but not participating since she’s running unopposed was Rep. Tina Orwall, who represents Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 1.

Watch video of the full forum as filmed/edited by Scott Schaefer below (running time, 1-hour, 14-minutes):



