Auburn smashes through Kent-Meridian 53-10

Auburn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 53-10 win over Kent-Meridian in local high school football action on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Overall, the Royals are now 1-5 for the season.

Skyview smashes through Kentwood 41-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Vancouver Skyview’s 41-7 throttling of Kentwood for a local high school football victory on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Conquerors are now 1-5 for the season

Mountainview blanks Kentlake 34-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Mountainview squeeze Kentlake 34-0 in a shutout performance on Friday, Oct. 7 in local football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Lions opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Mountainview jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 6-0 in the last stanza.

The Falcons are now 2-4 for the season.

Federal Way mollywopps Tahoma 61-14

Federal Way showed no mercy to Tahoma, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-14 victory at Federal Way High on Thursday, Oct. 6 in local football action.

Mt. Rainier delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Decatur 14-7

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but the Mt. Rainier Rams had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Decatur 14-7 in a local high school football matchup on Friday, Oct. 7.

With the away conference win, the Rams improved to 4-2 on the season.

Ministry of defense: Highline blanks Thomas Jefferson 52-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when the Highline football Pirates stopped Thomas Jefferson to the tune of a 52-0 shutout on Friday, Oct. 7 in local football action.

With this win, the Pirates continued their streak of scoring over 50 points per contest to four consecutive games.

Their record is now 5-1 overall, 3-0 district.

Over and out: Riverside punches through Todd Beamer 40-7

Auburn Riverside dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-7 win over Todd Beamer in a local high school football matchup on Friday, Oct. 7.

Riverside drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Todd Beamer after the first quarter.

The Ravens fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Titans’ expense.

Riverside charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Absolutely nothing: Renton drops a goose egg on Interlake 43-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Interlake on the scoreboard because Renton wouldn’t allow it in a 43-0 shutout in a local high school football matchup on Friday, Oct. 7.

Hazen grinds out close victory over Newport 21-14

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Hazen didn’t mind, dispatching Newport 21-14 in local high school football action on Friday, Oct. 7.

Lindbergh edges Sammamish in tough test 33-28

Lindbergh surfed the tension to ride to a 33-28 win over Sammamish in local high school football on Friday, Oct. 7.

Lindbergh drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Sammamish after the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Totems at the intermission.

Sammamish fought back in the third quarter to make it 25-22.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 fourth quarter, too.

Liberty defeats Snohomish in lopsided affair 49-19

Liberty’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Snohomish 49-19 during this local football game.

Liberty darted in front of Snohomish 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 28-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.