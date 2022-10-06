Kent Police on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 arrested a 52-year-old male Kent resident in connection with a domestic violence homicide at an East Hill home.

Police say that on Thursday morning, at about 12:31 a.m., Kent Police Officers responded to an East Hill residence regarding a report of a domestic assault.

While enroute to the home, Officers were advised that a male in the residence had made statements to a family member about killing his wife.

Officers arrived shortly after being dispatched and began investigating to determine the welfare and location of the reported victim. However, despite multiple attempts to contact the residents through knocking and phone calls, there was no response and no indication that anyone was home. They called the reporting party, who was not at the scene, for more information. They were given alternative phone numbers to the residence to try but were not able to make contact inside the home. Officers were unable to confirm if a crime had occurred.

The female victim is a 48-year-old Kent resident, who was found inside a bedroom with apparent stab wounds. The victim is the wife of the 52-year-old male. The victim’s injuries were significant, and she appeared to be deceased. Officers, Puget Sound Fire and Medic 1 personnel provided lifesaving measures, but tragically she did not survive.

A child who lives in the house was found safe and uninjured.

While still on the DV scene, Officers were diverted to a robbery in progress call at the 18000 block of East Valley Highway. Witnesses called 911 to report that several suspects armed with firearms were in the process of committing a robbery. The initial information given to dispatch was that the reporting person could see three people possibly being held at gunpoint inside the business.

Multiple Officers stabilized the scene of the robbery incident, determined that the suspects had fled in a vehicle, and the victims were safe.

While some officers remained at the robbery scene, other officers were dispatched back to the East Hill residence, when a relative of the victim advised that they had a key to allow the officers the ability to conduct a welfare check of the residence.

Upon arrival, Officers were able to contact a 52-year-old male Kent resident via PA system. They negotiated him out of the residence and detained him without incident.

The suspect was arrested and booked for suspicion of murder.

Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances that led up to the homicide.

Local Domestic Violence Resources: https://www.dawnrising.org/

National Domestic Violence Hotline:/multiple languages: 1-800-799-7233