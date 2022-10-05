Puget Sound Firefighters extinguished a commercial fire in the 100 block of State Avenue North in Kent (map below) early Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2022.
The fire extended into the attic space.
There were no injuries reported, and cause of the blaze has not yet been released.
Puget Sound Fire on location of a commercial fire in the 100 block of State Avenue North. pic.twitter.com/Y3rvC1Mjog
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 5, 2022
The fire extended into the attic space. Firefighters working to access the fire. pic.twitter.com/CG6PtVPMpL
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 5, 2022
