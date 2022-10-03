Kent Downtown Partnership’s Downtown Kent Wine Walk will be this Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m.

Fall welcomes bold reds, and crisp white wines, as well as crystal clear and amber spirits, made right here in the PNW.

Downtown Kent businesses will be hosting another fantastic night of tasting delicious Washington wines and local samplings.

“It’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorites for Fall.”

The Kent Downtown Partnership invites the community:

“Join us Friday Oc. 7, 2022 from 6–9 p.m. for another fantastic night of tasting delicious Washington wines and local samplings. Make it a date night or come with friends to explore historic Kent, catch some live entertainment, shopping, and dining. Stock up for Fall and the holidays with tax-free bottles for purchase, this night only. Merchants are waiting to welcome you on your tasting adventure! “

Tasting requires a ticket, but shop and restaurants will be open to the public during this event. Tasting requires a ticket and 21 over.

Your ticket purchase helps support this event and future events and programs in downtown Kent, such as the October Street of Treats and Winterfest. The Kent Downtown Partnership produces events and activities that promote our historic Downtoen core, keeping the community vital. Your Ticket purchase helps KDP fundraising to continue this important mission.

Enjoy Wines & Spirits from: 425 Cellars, Ginko Forest Winery, Drum Roll Wine, Leonys Cellars, Contrivance Wine & Mead Co, Black Fish Distillery, Riders Cellars, Stinas Cellars, Michael Florentino Cellars, T2 Cellars

Hear LIVE MUSIC: Featuring Billy Brandt, a singer with a soulful voice and accomplished guitarist whose music has working class appeal that radiates masculine charm and Chutzpah.

Also proudly featuring Kent resident Po Leapai of PO Boxx. While R&B, Reggae and Hip Hop are present, the common denominator is Soul! Po will be featured at @Magic Style Salon

Ticket includes:

10 tastings Disposable glass (bring your own encouraged) Wrist band & program guide



Bottles will be available for purchase tax free tonight only.

This is a rain or shine event.

TICKETS are $35 advance, $40 at door, available by clicking below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-kent-wine-walk-tickets-224840212127

Shops and restaurants will be open to the public; wine tasting requires a ticket and 21+ age verification.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.