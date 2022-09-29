This week, Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives recovered firefighting gear that had been recently stolen from Puget Sound Fire (PSF).

Police say that suspects entered the grounds of a PSF facility, broke into emergency vehicles onsite and stole valuable equipment used by by PSF to fight fires, respond to medical emergencies and protect them from harm while they work.

“These types of thieves put our entire community at risk when they disable our first responders,” police said. “Fortunately, they left behind some clues.”

The lead Major Crimes Detective determined that a vehicle stolen in another incident was used in this heist. Through investigation, that stolen vehicle, along with other stolen vehicles, was located on a residential property outside of Kent. The Detective, Patrol Officers and SWAT team members responded to the location and utilizing the warrant previously requested by the Detective, entered the property. They recovered several stolen vehicles, some of Puget Sound Fire’s gear and detained several occupants of the residence.

Major Crimes Detectives continues to investigate this complex scene.