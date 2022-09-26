Valley Cities – along with its Kent Community Partners – will be hosting a Resource Fair to celebrate National Recovery Month this Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

All members of the community and surrounding communities are welcome to stop by and learn what resources their community can offer them.

There will be representatives to talk about/educate/provide information on various different topics such as finances, housing, transporation, where to get food, counseling, group classes, and more.

Additionally, there will be a representative from Genoa Healthcare there to provide Flu shots.