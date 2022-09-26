King County will host two public meetings in October as it prepares to update its flood plan for the first time in nearly a decade, accounting for the increasing risk of more frequent and intense flooding due to climate change.

Both meetings – on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to Noon and on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – will be hosted online. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about current flood risks, share how flooding impacts their community, and help shape the plan that will guide how the county manages flood hazards for people, homes, businesses, and roads in unincorporated areas.

Visit kingcounty.gov/FloodPlan to learn more about King County’s most common natural disaster, sign up for updates, and register to attend one of the kickoff meetings.

“We want hear from people who live and work in areas that are at risk of flood so that we can address what they see as the opportunities and challenges related to flooding,” said Christie True, Director of King County’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks. “These meetings will be one of many times the public can shape the flood plan update.”

Annual flood seasons have changed how local rivers function since King County last updated the flood plan in 2013. The updated flood plan will include new strategies to reduce flood hazards while also achieving other benefits such as recovering salmon runs, supporting working farms, protecting water quality, and protecting open space. King County wants to hear from and partner with communities most impacted by flooding to shape solutions.

“The flood plan presents a tremendous opportunity for King County to help reduce flood risks while delivering significant community benefits like clean water, healthy habitat, improved recreation and open space, sustainable agriculture, and supporting livelihoods and local jobs,” said Josh Baldi, Director of King County’s Water and Land Resources Division.

The planning, led by the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks, will continue through 2023. Additional ways to get involved will be shared later this fall. The plan will be submitted to the King County Council for approval in 2024.

For more information about the flood plan, contact Jason Wilkinson, project manager, via email or call 206-477-4786.

Can’t join the online meeting?

We understand not everyone can attend these meetings. We are still interested in hearing from you. King County staff members can come to community groups for conversations about flooding to inform our planning.

“We welcome suggestions on community events or meetings to attend.”

Contact Chrys Bertolotto via email or call 206-263-2677 to discuss options.