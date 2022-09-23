From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

The Washington State Patrol is reporting that a wrong-way vehicle collision killed a 19-year-old woman on I-5 near the S. 188th Street exit in SeaTac on Thursday night, Sept. 22. 2022.

Troopers say that the collision was caused at around 11:26 p.m. when a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound in lane five of the northbound lanes of I-5 struck another vehicle head-on traveling northbound in that lane.

The victim vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and the 19-year-old female driver was killed.

The wrong-way driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The freeway was blocked for aprroximately three hours.