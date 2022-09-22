Southbound travelers on I-5 in the vicinity of SR 516/Kent Des Moines Road should be aware of construction work this weekend – Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 – that will require a two-lane closure on southbound I-5 between South 200th Street/Military Road South and SR 516, as well as a closure of the southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 516.

What travelers can expect:

Two lanes of southbound I-5 closed between South 200th Street/Military Road South and SR 516 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 to 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 25 Ramp closure of the southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 516 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25



Drivers will follow a signed detour and should plan for an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

The lane closures will allow contractor crews to install storm sewer pipes under the southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 516 and replace damaged concrete pavement on I-5 as part of the SR 509 Completion Project.