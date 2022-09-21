The City of Kent Arts Commission announced that it will continue to make funding available in 2023 to support area arts programming through its Community Arts Support Program.

The program is designed to encourage, develop, and support high quality community arts programming that serves the public in the Kent area.

Eligible applicants include arts and cultural organizations of all sizes, independent artists, and community groups involved in arts activities.

Proposed projects must take place in Kent or the Kent School District service area and must serve and be accessible to the residents of Kent.

The 2023 guidelines and application are available online here:

https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/kent-parks/arts/community-arts-support-grant

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 5 p.m.