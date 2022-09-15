The City of Kent Operations and Public Safety Commission will be meeting to discuss a proposed Camping Ordinance, which would make camping outside designated camping areas illegal within City limits.

The Commission will not take public comment at these workshops, but residents can attend and hear details of the ordinance.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 4: 4:00 pm

WHERE: Kent City Hall Council Chambers

NOTE: The same evening the City Council meets at 7 p.m. It’s always a good idea to show up and provide your input during the public comment period. This is opportunity to express your concerns or support of City taking action.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 4: 7:00 pm

WHERE: Kent City Hall Council Chamber

NOTE: Council will not discuss the ordinance, BUT you can still provide input.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 18: 7:00 pm

WHERE: Kent City Hall Council Chambers

NOTE: At this meeting the Council will take action on the proposed Ordinance.

Kent City Hall is located at 220 4th Ave S.: