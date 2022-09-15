A 29-year-old Tukwila man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 to assault on a federal officer and using a firearm in a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Defendant Francisco Luis Rodriguez and prosecutors will both recommend a 10-year prison sentence when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart on Dec. 6, 2022.

According to the plea agreement, on Oct. 27, 2021, agents with the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force were working to arrest Rodriguez in connection with the Oct. 14, 2021, armed kidnapping of his former girlfriend. Task Force officers located Rodriguez at a gas station in Des Moines (read The Waterland Blog’s previous coverage here). The officers blocked Rodriguez’ car and identified themselves as police. Rodriguez jumped out of the car and fired one shot into the roof of the gas station. As he fled, he was waving the gun around and pointing it at police and at his head. The firearm was a Glock handgun with an extended magazine. Rodriguez ran towards a busy grocery store nearby. Task force officers followed and fired shots to stop Rodriguez before he reached the store. Rodriguez was wounded and taken to Harborview Medical Center where he recovered.

Assault on a federal officer is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Use of a firearm in a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum seven years in prison and up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) and the Des Moines Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.