The Covington Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Makers Market and Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Real Life Church.

“We are so excited to combine two of the Covington Chamber’s most popular events – the Covington Makers Market and Fall Fest,” organizers said.

This fun, family-friendly event will be held at Real Life Church, and co-hosted by the Covington Chamber and the City of Covington.

It is open to makers, creators, crafters and artisans as well as more traditional, storefront businesses.

Join in for:

Shopping from local makers/businesses Food Trucks Live Music Kid’s Activities Local Businesses and more!



If you are a business or maker/artist, the link to register is: https://bit.ly/cmmfallfest and the deadline is Sept 25th.

For full event details, visit https://covingtonwachamber.com/2022/08/covington-makers-market-fall-fest-october-1/, or visit the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1272034403336850/.

Real Life Church is located at 26201 180th Ave. SE, Covington, WA 98042: