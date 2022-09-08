The ‘Walk for the Babies’ 2022 fundraiser walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

This is an annual walkathon to raise critically needed funds for the care of newborns recovering from prenatal drug exposures at Pediatric Interim Care Center (PICC) in Kent. PICC was the first center in the nation providing transitional care for these vulnerable infants, and remains the only one in Washington State.

To participate in the Walk for the Babies, sign up for free here and you will create a fundraising page where you can invite family and friends to make donations support your walk and the babies at PICC.

“As a thank you for registering, you’ll receive a free Walk for Babies T-shirt and be entered in our fundraising competition for hundreds of dollars in gift cards for shopping and dining at Kent Station,” organizers said.

“If you prefer to just a make a donation, you may do so with our heartfelt thanks on the General Donations tab,” here: https://walk4picc.com/participants.

“We are grateful to Kent Station Shopping Center for hosting the walk again this year. The outdoor event will start with t-shirt pick-up, face painting, and on-site registration at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 1, and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. on the Kent Station plaza. As usual, our 5K route will follow 4th Avenue passsing PICC and then loop around on the Interurban Trail to finish at Kent Station. When walkers return, Duke’s Seafood will dish up their famous clam chowder and we will award prizes. Participants who prefer to avoid gatherings are welcome to walk with family or teammates with a route of their own choosing.”

Organizers say there will be fun, fitness, and prizes ahead, “so let’s Walk for the Babies!” Best of all, you’ll help give a drug-exposed newborn a safe and healthy start in life.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, starting at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA, US, 98032: