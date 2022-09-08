Members of the Kent Education Association ratified a new contract with Kent School District on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2022, and classes for grades 1-12 will start up again today – Thursday, Sept. 8.

“We are thankful for both bargaining teams and their hard work to resolve the differences and come to an agreement,” the district said in a statement. “It was an incredible effort by both teams.”

“We are excited to welcome students back to school tomorrow,” the KEA said.

The contract has been posted on the district website on its Labor Partners page, but the basic issues were:

Classroom sizes and caseloads that ensure that students get the individual attention they need. Wraparound services such as nursing and mental health, which are more needed than ever. Wages that attract and retain educators.



“Kent School District cares deeply for our students, families, staff, and community. Now is the time to come together and continue our focus on students and our core values of equity, excellence, and community,” the district added.

The district released these updates for families as they resume school Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022:

All kindergarten students will start school on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Meals for students are available for pickup at various locations . Nine (9) days of school will need to be rescheduled during the school year. A revised calendar will be sent when finalized. Kentwood, Kentlake, Kentridge, Kent-Meridian High Schools’ and iGrad’s graduation dates will remain on Saturday, June 17, 2023, as scheduled. The Outreach Program (TOP), Kent Virtual Academy (KVA), and Kent Laboratory Academy (KLA) may be rescheduled.



The district also announced the following start dates: