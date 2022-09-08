A free Aerospace Job Fair will be held in Kent on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This free event will be held at the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC) location in Kent.

It is hosted by PNAA and the Center of Excellence for Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing.

“Kent Valley is booming jobs destination for candidates interested in aerospace,” said Michelle Wilmot of Kent’s Economic & Community Development Department. “Many of the career opportunities here can’t be found anywhere else!”

For more info, or to register, click below:

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejbjhyzsdb879af5&oseq=&c=&ch=

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: AJAC (in the Atrium), 6811 S. 204th Street, Kent, WA 98032 (map below).

CONTACT: For more info, email [email protected].

AJAC is located at 6811 S. 204th Street: