Volunteers are needed for Kent’s Fall Litter Cleanup, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 onthe East Hill, West Hill and Downtown.

This event will run – rain or shine – from 9 a.m. – Noon, and volunteers can choose which areas:

    • East Hill: Golden Steer Restaurant (23826 104th Ave SE)
    • Downtown: Kherson Park (307 West Gowe)
    • West Hill: West Hill Plaza (24700 Military Road) or
    • Clean your own location

Each spring and fall the City of Kent hosts TeamUp2CleanUp, a litter cleanup event where community members work to beautify Kent as individuals or in teams at various locations around the city.

Organizers will provide*:

    • Garbage bags
    • Garbage disposal
    • Safety vests
    • Litter grabbers

* Supplies are limited

Learn more and sign-up online here.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Golden Steer, Kherson Park, West Hill Plaza