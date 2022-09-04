Volunteers are needed for Kent’s Fall Litter Cleanup, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 onthe East Hill, West Hill and Downtown.

This event will run – rain or shine – from 9 a.m. – Noon, and volunteers can choose which areas:

East Hill: Golden Steer Restaurant (23826 104th Ave SE) Downtown: Kherson Park (307 West Gowe) West Hill: West Hill Plaza (24700 Military Road) or Clean your own location



Each spring and fall the City of Kent hosts TeamUp2CleanUp, a litter cleanup event where community members work to beautify Kent as individuals or in teams at various locations around the city.

Organizers will provide*:

Garbage bags Garbage disposal Safety vests Litter grabbers



* Supplies are limited

Learn more and sign-up online here.