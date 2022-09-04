The next Mini Recycling Event will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Kent United Methodist Church.
Each year the City of Kent hosts a number of FREE recycling collection events that allow residents to dispose of recyclable items not typically accepted at the curb. Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all collected items will be reused or recycled
Residents can bring electronics, documents, mattresses, textiles and paint to this event to be recycled for free.
What you can bring:
- Appliances
- Batteries
- Bulky yard debris – spring and summer
- Cardboard
- CFC appliances
- Concrete, Brick, Rock – summer and fall
- Documents for shredding
- Electronics (No TV’s or monitors – visit e-cycle Washington for more details)
- Mattresses, box springs, futons
- Porcelain – toilets, tubs, and sinks
- Propane tanks
- Scrap metal
- Styrofoam
- Tires – spring and fall (Passenger tires only – limit 10)
- Textiles
Visit this website for a full list of accepted items and information about other upcoming recycling collection events.
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Kent United Methodist Church, 11010 SE 248th Street:
