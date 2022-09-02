Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in Kent on Wednesday mornings, when one of the weekly drivers will be away.

Drivers typically arrive at the site in Kent between 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., and are done with their route in about 1.5 hours.

For more information visit; https://soundgenerations.org/get-involved/, email [email protected], or call at 206-448-5767.

As a Meals on Wheels Volunteer, you will belong to a team committed to helping homebound seniors maintain their health and independence with nutritious food, personal contact, and caring service.