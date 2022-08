King County Landmarks Coordinator Sarah Steen, trained in historic wood window repair, glazing and mechanics will conduct a free educational workshop at Neely Mansion on Sept. 9, 10, 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Homeowners can bring a wood window that needs work and learn how to repair it, as well as work with Neely Mansion windows.

Please call 253-927-4250 to reserve your space.