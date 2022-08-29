Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the Irwin Apartment complex located at 25822 110th Ave SE (map below), where they found three 23-year-old males who had been shot while in their apartment.

Sadly, one victim later died, despite officers immediately initiating life-saving aid until Puget Sound Fire medics arrived.

Police say that three male victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. Later, while at the hospital, one of the male victims died.

The two other victims remain in critical condition.

All three victims are 23-year-old males from the Kent area.

Initial witness information stated that the three male victims had been inside the apartment while dinner was being prepared. Multiple gunshots were heard and the males had all been struck.

There is no suspect information at this time and Kent Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding and leading up to this incident.