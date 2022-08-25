The Kent Police Department is seeking local businesses to sign on to be a “Safe Place” for victims of hate Crimes.

The Kent PD Safe Place Program offers victims of hate crimes shelter if they are feeling unsafe.

This KPD-led initiative is modeled after the successful program created by the Seattle Police Department in 2015.

Safe Place provides places in our community where victims can seek shelter, call 911 and wait safely until officers arrive.

Through partnerships with local businesses and organizations, the Kent PD Safe Place program decal provides a visual clue for anyone experiencing violence or harassment based on their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.

“The City of Kent is a diverse, progressive, and inclusive city,” police said. “We are committed to the safety of all our residents and visitors in our city and want to ensure the community that hate crimes in any form will not be tolerated.”

Want to participate or know more about the program? Visit:

https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/safe-place