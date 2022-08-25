The Rainier Youth Choirs organization, entering its 16th season, announced this week that Jackie Grant of Maple Valley will be directing Colla Voce for grades 6 – 8.

Rehearsals are on Monday nights starting Sept. 26, 2022 through June, 2023 at Cedar Heights Middle School in Covington.

Sign up at www.RainierYouthChoirs.org.

Grant is a National Board Certified Teacher, Master of Music from Boston University and Bachelor Choral Music Education from Central Washington University, and taught for 17 years in the Tahoma School District at the middle school level.

“We are so excited to finally have Jackie on staff! Over the years, I’ve been so inspired and impressed with her compassionate, uplifting teaching style in the classroom and how musically her groups have always performed. She has a beautiful modeling voice, and knows how to develop that beauty of tone and artistry in her young singers,” said Leora Schwitters, RYC Artistic Director/ Founder.

Brian Hoskins, Lindbergh HS (Renton), directs Consonare, high schoolers, Leora Schwitters directs Bella Voce, grades 5-7, and Brittney Clegg directs Primo Voce, grades 2-4, assisted by Brad Wills. Clegg and Wills are elementary music specialists in the Kent School District.

Rainier Youth Choirs is a non-profit, community-based organization with no religious affiliations. RYC offers an exceptional, affordable and family-friendly program that fosters teamwork, self-discipline, accomplishment and pride.

Partially funded by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Washington State Arts commission, the City of Kent Arts Commission, 4Culture and the Greater Seattle Choral Consortium