The Kent Chamber of Commerce wants to talk business – more specially in the black community.

Join the Kent Chamber of Commerce and other black-owned businesses and hear their experiences at a Black Business Roundtable on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

This free event will be held in Council Chambers at Kent City Hall (map below).

“We’re preparing black businesses to show up in this world and to build real success,” organizers said. “Talk, Learn, Thrive… Lets talk about it ! How can we as the community and Chamber help build your success? This will be a safe place.. Please don’t hold back!”

This is a FREE event.

