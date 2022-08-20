Kent Police are reporting that on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, just after 6:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute between two males in the parking lot of an apartment, where one man was shot and killed.

The shooting took place at the Riverwood Apartments, located at the 24600 block of Russell Road in Kent (map below).

Police say that multiple apartment residents called 911 to report sounds of the altercation that eventually escalated to one male shooting the other.

Officers arrived within two minutes of being dispatched and discovered the shooting victim in the parking lot with an obvious gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was unconscious and without a pulse. Officers performed lifesaving medical aid but were not able to revive him.

Initial information indicates that the shooter, a 71-year-old male Kent resident, was involved in an altercation with the victim, a 28-year-old male Kent resident. Both involved parties are believed to be residents of the apartment complex.

The Kent Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The male who shot was detained, and is in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.