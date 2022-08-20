The Kent Downtown Partnership’s first-ever Kent Cajun Food and Music Fest is TODAY – Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022!

This great event will run from 3 – 8 p.m.

They’ve teamed up with one of Kent’s regionally renowned establishments – Altha’s Louisiana Cajun Seasonings – to bring the first-ever event of this type and the summer’s biggest party to the downtown community.

“You don’t have to travel deep into the heart of Cajun Country to find exceptional music, authentic Cajun food and good old-fashioned soulful fun,” KDP said. “In fact, it’s closer than you think. Dance, dine and have a ragin’ Cajun good time where Southern culture and hospitality turns historic downtown Kent into our own little Louisiana!”

This event will feature genuine Zydeco lineup with Zydeco Lowdown, Bayou Envie and Swamp Soul plus the slashing guitar, powerful vocals, funky licks and ‘slop jar delta funk’ blues by Nick Vigarinos’ Meantown Blues. Jukebox Jamzz brass band will also be there to jazz up the crowd and lead our 2nd Line parade.

The event will be held outdoors in the Burlington Green Park in historic downtown Kent. In addition to the incredible music lineup, you find an icy cold beer garden sponsored by Half Lion Brewing, food by Crawfish King, Po Boy n’ Tings, Where You At Matt and more! Guests can also expect local and regional artists/vendors and activities to keep the kiddos entertained.

The Cajun Fest is a free event for the everyone. Dress in Marti Gras/New Orleans themed costumes encouraged! Bring your blankets and chairs and head on down to Burlington Green Park at 299 Railroad Ave N., Kent.

For more information go to Cajun Food and Music Festival – Kent Downtown Partnership, visit

Thank you to our value sponsors – 4 Culture, John Schneider/Edward Jones, Party Tents and Rents, Art by Lori Collins, I Love Kent, City of Kent.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.

The Kent Downtown Partnerships is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Our mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of downtown Kent through program and events that celebrate our unique and diverse culture.

The Burlington Green Park is located at 101-299 Railroad Ave N.: