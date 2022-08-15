KJs Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop – a Black-woman-owned bakery in Kent – suffered a break-in, damage and theft on Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022, and an online fundraiser has been started.

The store was viciously smashed into and damaged with what is assumed to be a stolen car.

KJ’s Cakery Bakery in Kent is Kathy Jo’s pride and joy, but that didn’t matter to the person who absolutely obliterated the storefront.

They used a car to smash through the wall of windows on the front of the store, only to ransack the business and steal a speaker.

This is the second time the business has been robbed in just a few weeks.

“You know as a business owner it has been so hard,” Kathy Jo wrote on Instagram. “We have no cash on hand, alarms, nothing of great value and you use your car to break in to get a speaker. They trashed my cash register stand for nothing.”

Kent Police were dispatched to an alarm at the location, 204 Central Ave N. #101 (map below) at around 5:37 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the police report, surveillance footage showed an unidentifiable person in the business at the front counter tampering and searching through items at the front counter.

The Kent Police case number is #22-10728.

“This is the second time our bakery has been broken into and our commercial kitchen was broken into and vandalized last month,” fundraiser organizer Kamryn Taylor said. “It would be greatly appreciated if people could donate, no matter how big.”

The community is now trying to help KJ’s Cakery Bakery repair the damage and recoup any losses incurred. Nearly $2,000 has been raised in just one day on GoFundMe.

Donations are being accepted online: