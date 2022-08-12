A truck vs motorcycle collision in Kent on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 left one in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.
Puget Sound Fire says it happened at 12100 Kent Kangley Road (map below).
King County Medic one assisted, and traffic on Kent Kangley Road was affected.
Truck vs motorcycle collision at 12100 Kent Kangley Road. One critical patient enroute to Harborview Medical Center with KC Medic One. Kent Kangley Road will have reduced lanes. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/9ypRAEaGnJ
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 11, 2022
