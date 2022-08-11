Kent Police are reporting that on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at around 11 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Olympic Skyline Apartments (map below), in reference to reports of threats involving a weapon.

Police say that Kent Officers responded and spoke with witnesses who stated that a male had been arguing with his neighbors earlier, pointed a gun at them, and then retreated into his apartment.

Witnesses stated that after the male entered his apartment, they heard gunshots from inside the residence.

Due to significant concerns for the safety of the neighbors and responding Patrol Officers, the Valley SWAT team was requested. The SWAT team responded to the location and secured the area. A trained hostage negotiator who was deployed with the team contacted the suspect.

After hours of patient negotiations, a warrant for the arrest of the suspect was requested and authorized by a judge. The suspect continued to refuse to exit.

The K9 Unit and Valley SWAT Officers later took the suspect into custody.

Kent Officers recovered two firearms that were in the suspect’s possession. The suspect had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Kent Police Department Detectives are investigating the incident.