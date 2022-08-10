The ‘Cruisin’ Kent’ Car Show will be Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kent Station.

Enjoy classic cars (along with lots of other makes, models and years too!), lunch, a DJ, prizes and more fun at Kent Station’s 4th annual car show in partnership with the City of Kent.

The event is FREE but you can purchase 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets – proceeds will be donated to the Green River College VET Fund.

More details and register on our website: https://www.kentstation.com/cruisin-kent-car-show