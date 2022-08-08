Puget Sound Fire is investigating five separate, suspicious fires – all set within an hour of each other – on Kent’s East hill on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Officials say that at least two dumpsters, one pile of tires and a car (seen in photo above) were set ablaze.
4 separate fires within an hour of each other are being investigated on the East hill of Kent. 2 dumpsters, one pile of tires and this car. pic.twitter.com/iCm276tV0x
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 8, 2022
Fire number 5 this morning, very small but has kept one unit busy for several hours. pic.twitter.com/YkHoALWG9A
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 8, 2022
