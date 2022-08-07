By Sarah Brusig

The Kent City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 was called to order at approximately 5 p.m. with an abbreviated agenda due to National Night Out. In attendance were Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Kent City Council President Bill Boyce and Councilmembers Brenda Fincher, Satwinder Kaur, Marli Larimer, Zandria Michaud, and Councilmember Les Thomas, and Councilmember Toni Troutner.

The minutes from the July 19, 2022 Kent City Council meeting were approved unanimously barring no changes.

Public Communications

Kent City Council recognized the Employee of the Month for Aug. 2022 as Maryanne Edie. “If you need something from her she is always so responsive… you can always count on Maryanne to get things done,” Mayor Ralph read from the comments.

Mayor Ralph also issued recognition to Councilmember Kaur for her completion of the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership course. She was presented the certificate in person at the Kent City Council Meeting on Aug. 2, 2022. “Well deserved,” Councilmember Boyce said, clapping.

Councilmembers Boyce and Fincher issued updates on local happenings, including the Seattle Thunderbirds return in Oct. 2022 after a hot season and “fun and games” at local parks nearby throughout the weekend. “Free backpacks for the kids with school supplies in them,” Councilmember Fincher shared.

Mayor Ralph’s Report

“My report this evening is that it is National Night Out and we are very much looking forward to getting out and meeting neighbors and seeing the kind of events that are happening around the city,” Mayor Ralph shared. “Can’t wait to see everyone this evening.”

Chief Administrative Officer’s Report

Interim Chief Administrative Officer Pat Fitzpatrick made a quick reference to the CAO report in the Kent City Council agenda and had no further updates.

The remaining coincilmembers waived their updates in order to speed the meeting along to head out to the National Night Out festivities around the city.

Bids

There was one bid on the Aug. 2, 2022 Kent City Council meeting agenda and it was the 76th Avenue South – North Segment – Award. The project includes raising 76th Avenue South above the FEMA flood elevation, constructing a three-lane concrete roadway, installing curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm system, watermain system, illumination, planters, and various driveway improvements.

The bid opening for the 76th Avenue South – North Segment Project was held on July 19, 2022 with four bids received. The lowest responsible and responsive bid was submitted by SCI Infrastructure, LLC in the amount of $4,165,504.10.

The total project cost is estimated to be $5.3 million and will be paid for using a combination of Federal Surface Transportation Program grant funds – $3.48 million via Puget Sound Regional Council, and a local match of $1.82 million from the B&O Tax Fund, Water Fund and Drainage Fund. The Water Fund and Drainage Fund will be used to reimburse the cost of utility replacements.

The bid to award the 76th Avenue South – North Segment to CI Infrastructure, LLC in the amount of $4,165,504.10 was unanimously approved by Kent City Council.

With no Executive Session, Kent City Council adjourned.

The recorded broadcast is available on Kent TV21, Facebook.com/CityofKent and youtube.com/user/KentTV21.